SOUTHERN COLORADO — As we reflect on the past and look at how African Americans have contributed greatly to our nation's history and whose stories have been pushed aside, neglected, and forgotten we wanted to highlight some ways you can participate in Black History Month and learn those stories.

Black History Month was first recognized by U.S. President Gerald Ford in 1976. In his address to the nation President Ford said, “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

We have compiled a list of events happening in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. Have an event we missed? Send us the details to digitalproducer@koaa.com.

Colorado Springs Events

Dive into the past with the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum with the following events.

Black History Guided Tours

Saturdays, February 8, 15, and 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

RSVP Required

Black History Live: Harriet Tubman

Sat., February 8 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Performed by Becky Stone, Nationally Recognized Chautauquan Scholar

Presented in partnership with Colorado Humanities.

Admission is free, but registration is required.

Story of Us Mobile: Black Entrepreneurs History Tour

Take a self-guided tour to explore how Black entrepreneurs shaped Colorado Springs' history.

The City of Colorado Springs has plenty of different museums and local groups celebrating the shared history of African Americans in our community.

The African-American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs

Located in Colorado Springs the AAHGSCS has a mission of ensure the stories of African American's in the Pikes Peak Region are a integral part of the areas history. The group traces it's roots to 1981 when the Negro Historical Association of Colorado Springs (NHACS) was founded. In order to visit the museum a digital check in is required. Learn more here.

Pueblo Events

In Pueblo the Pueblo City-County Library will be hosting events all month long. You can see them below.

Early Literacy Book2Go: Shades of Black

RAWLINGS (MAIN BRANCH)

Wednesday, Feb 5. 10:30am - 11:00am

Children 4 and under can take home a book for Black History Month. Shades of Black features photos of black children and poetic language celebrating being black. While supplies last.

Harriet Tubman Chautauqua

PCCLD @ PUEBLO COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Wednesday, Feb. 5. 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Celebrate Black History Month and the significant contributions African Americans have made and continue to make. Cosponsored by Pueblo Community College.

History Round Table

PUEBLO WEST

Wednesday, Feb. 5. 6:30pm - 8:00pm

For all history fans, a different historical topic will be discussed each month.

Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers

Movie Screening

GIODONE LIBRARY

Friday, Feb. 5. 1:00pm - 3:00pm

The incredible story of the Nations' first all Black peacetime regiments who fought to expand America's presence in the West, protect the National Parks, and defend the U.S. on foreign soil.

Adult Storytime

RAWLINGS (MAIN BRANCH)

Tuesday, Feb, 11. 11:00am - 12:00pm

When was the last time someone read to you? Come have a snack and hear a short story or two featuring Black authors.

Race, Religion, and the Mormons

PUEBLO WEST

Wednesday, Feb. 12. 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Local author Matthew Harris will discuss his recent book, Second Class Saints: Black Mormons and the Struggle for Racial Equality. Books will be available for purchase.

___





Jungle Reef ordered to stop work in Colorado Springs News5 wanted to know what prompted the stop work order and reached out to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. Jungle Reef ordered to stop work in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.