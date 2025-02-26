Lincoln Home Orphanage in Pueblo stands as a testament to Black history

PUEBLO — Black history is deeply woven into Pueblo's past, and one historic site, the Lincoln Home Orphanage, stands as a testament to the legacy.

It was once a sanctuary for African-American children, but its impact still echoes to this day. The Lincoln Home Orphanage was established in 1906 to provide shelter for them in Pueblo.

It was originally located near Goat Hill, but was moved to North Grand Avenue in 1914 to create a safer environment.

"The orphanage provided a place for those children, and it was really a very warm and growing experience for the kids to be here," said Ray Brown, President of the Pueblo MLK Holiday Commission. "It was a wonderful opportunity for them. If you think of it this way, it was like having child care provided by your community."

The orphanage closed in 1963, and efforts were made to preserve its historical significance. The site remains a landmark for Black history in Pueblo thanks to community leaders.

