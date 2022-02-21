From homeless to life coach; Frank Sinclair's Story

COLORADO SPRINGS — One formerly homeless man turned his life around decades ago. He now uses his platform to inspire others in our community.

Frank Sinclair once lived at Acacia Park back in the early ’80s. To put it lightly, Frank’s life certainly wasn’t a walk in the park. He faced many hardships that led him to the point of homelessness.

Frank grew up with 14 siblings in a racially segregated town in North Carolina. He says being “less than” was a feeling he felt at a young age. To combat this feeling, Frank threw himself into his studies before joining the Air Force at 18 years old. But after serving, his life would then take a turn to homelessness.

“It really was kind of an outcome of me sabotaging my Air Force career, coming up in poverty, with the mindset that any success was not what I deserved. So, living in the park, I thought I had found my people because that’s where I was in my mindset.”

Frank says his life changed the day a friend of his took him under his wing and housed him for a period of time. This act of kindness made Frank believe he deserved success and he now shares that message with others...as a life coach for his company called “Dream Again LLC.” It allows him to use his story to help others improve their lives.

Frank says his passion is empowering others to be their best self. He says it’s amazing how a small act of kindness can change someone’s direction.

