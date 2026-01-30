Black History Month events scheduled in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Black History Month in southern Colorado is packed with opportunities to celebrate, learn, and connect.

Local organizations are hosting ceremonies, cultural events, and hands-on workshops throughout February that spotlight Black history and encourage residents to explore the stories that shaped the community.

Colorado Springs

African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs is hosting its 31st Annual Black History Month Kick-Off Fair.



Location: Family History Center at 150 Pine Avenue

When: Saturday, January 31, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Fee: Suggested donation of $10

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is providing Black History Month Tours



Location: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 215 S. Tejon Street

When: Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout February

Fee: Free

We R OneBody is hosting the13th Annual Multi-Cultural Black History Event



Location: Ent Center for the Arts at 5225 N. Nevada Avenue

When: February 15, 2026, Doors Open at 3 p.m., Starts at 4 p.m.

Fee: Donations requested

3rd Annual Black History Month Community Read-In at Otero Elementary School



Location: Otero Elementary School at 1650 Charmwood Drive

When: February 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Fee: Free

Pueblo

Proclaiming Colorado’s Black History

Location: 301 North Union

When: January 19, 2026, to June 19, 2026

Fee: Children & Members Free | Adults $10 | Seniors $8

We have compiled a list of events happening in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. Have an event we missed? Send us the details to digitalproducer@koaa.com.

