Black History Month events scheduled in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Black History Month in southern Colorado is packed with opportunities to celebrate, learn, and connect.
Local organizations are hosting ceremonies, cultural events, and hands-on workshops throughout February that spotlight Black history and encourage residents to explore the stories that shaped the community.
Colorado Springs
African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs is hosting its 31st Annual Black History Month Kick-Off Fair.
- Location: Family History Center at 150 Pine Avenue
- When: Saturday, January 31, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Fee: Suggested donation of $10
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is providing Black History Month Tours
- Location: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 215 S. Tejon Street
- When: Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout February
- Fee: Free
We R OneBody is hosting the13th Annual Multi-Cultural Black History Event
- Location: Ent Center for the Arts at 5225 N. Nevada Avenue
- When: February 15, 2026, Doors Open at 3 p.m., Starts at 4 p.m.
- Fee: Donations requested
3rd Annual Black History Month Community Read-In at Otero Elementary School
- Location: Otero Elementary School at 1650 Charmwood Drive
- When: February 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Fee: Free
Pueblo
Proclaiming Colorado’s Black History
Location: 301 North Union
When: January 19, 2026, to June 19, 2026
Fee: Children & Members Free | Adults $10 | Seniors $8
We have compiled a list of events happening in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. Have an event we missed? Send us the details to digitalproducer@koaa.com.
Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation
A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.