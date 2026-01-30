Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBlack History Month

Actions

Black History Month events scheduled in Colorado Springs

KOAA
For the past 45 years in February, our nation has celebrated the achievements of African Americans and their unmatched influence in U.S. history.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Black History Month in southern Colorado is packed with opportunities to celebrate, learn, and connect.

Local organizations are hosting ceremonies, cultural events, and hands-on workshops throughout February that spotlight Black history and encourage residents to explore the stories that shaped the community.

Colorado Springs

African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs is hosting its 31st Annual Black History Month Kick-Off Fair.

  • Location: Family History Center at 150 Pine Avenue
  • When: Saturday, January 31, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • Fee: Suggested donation of $10

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is providing Black History Month Tours

  • Location: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 215 S. Tejon Street
  • When: Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout February
  • Fee: Free

We R OneBody is hosting the13th Annual Multi-Cultural Black History Event

  • Location: Ent Center for the Arts at 5225 N. Nevada Avenue
  • When: February 15, 2026, Doors Open at 3 p.m., Starts at 4 p.m.
  • Fee: Donations requested

3rd Annual Black History Month Community Read-In at Otero Elementary School

  • Location: Otero Elementary School at 1650 Charmwood Drive
  • When: February 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Fee: Free

Pueblo

Proclaiming Colorado’s Black History
Location: 301 North Union
When: January 19, 2026, to June 19, 2026
Fee: Children & Members Free | Adults $10 | Seniors $8

We have compiled a list of events happening in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. Have an event we missed? Send us the details to digitalproducer@koaa.com.

