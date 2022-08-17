UCCS students gear up for school year with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS — As college students get ready for another school year, some will be returning to fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

University of Colorado Colorado Springs plans to have no mask, vaccination, or testing requirements for the upcoming school year.

Classes don't start until next Monday, but freshman students who are already on campus say they're eager for more normalcy.

"I am really happy about it, online school was super hard for me. I am a really social person, and I think college is the best place to do that. I am just really excited to be

back in-person," said Megan Hutchinson, Freshman, University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

"I appreciate not having a swab stuck up my nose. It is nice to get some normalcy back after two years of pandemic life," said Alexus Rotunno, Freshman, University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

Normalcy they've been craving for the past two years. Something that the university plans to give back to them.

"For activities for students, we are really hoping for a return to normalcy. This week is Clyde Kickoffs week, it is our first-year orientation and move in week. The whole purpose of this week is for students to get use to campus and ease their transition into university life. The goal is to introduce students to other students, build community with one another, find sense of belonging, and a sense of mattering while being here, " said Stephen Cucchiara, Director of Student Engagement, University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

The university is bringing back in-person activities which haven't been completely normal for awhile. They've been remote, moved outdoors, and hybrid.

"It is very important because we want to feel like UCCS is their home. The whole idea of this week is providing services, activities, and programs that really connect students with one another and to campus services where they feel wow I can thrive here, I can grow here for the next four years," said Cucchiara.

Ensuring students have a college experience that many haven't had since the pandemic started.

"We all made stuff animals together. It was ten out of ten, I am so glad we are back to doing fun things together," said Hutchinson.

"It is nice to get that realm of normalcy back," said Rotunno.

While there will be loosened restrictions, Cucchiara says there will still be safety measures in place for activities.

