School Districts 8 and 20 welcome students back to school Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY — Tuesday was the second day of the new school year in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, and it was the first full day of classes for kindergartners and second graders at Fountain Mesa Elementary.

The students were greeted with bubbles, music, and smiles. There were some laughs and tears from both students and parents, but mostly the parents.

We spoke with one mom who shared how excited her daughter is to start at a new school.

"It is the first day of school, the first time we are here, we are so excited," said Kimberly, a mother of a Fountain Mesa second grader. "We love Fountain. She was so excited, she had everything done a day before, so, she is more than excited, believe me."

The Fountain-Fort Carson School District welcomes students back to class in phases. First and fifth graders will return to Fountain Mesa on Wednesday. Third and fourth graders went back on Monday.

Academy School District 20 is getting ready for the start of the new school year. The district held a rally Tuesday morning on the Liberty High School football field, welcoming back thousands of teachers and staff members from all of the district's schools.

News5's Brie Groves emceed the event.

District 20 goes back to school next week. Elementary, sixth, and ninth graders go back on August 13. Everyone else except preschoolers goes back on August 14. Preschool students start August 20.

More School Zones Coming to Colorado Springs The City of Colorado Springs has been at work to establish school zones at high schools across the city. This comes following extensive reporting by News 5 following the death of a Doherty high school student in 2023. New back to school zones established in Colorado Springs following extensive reporting by News 5

