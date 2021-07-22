Pueblo students gear up to go back to school, free of charge

PUEBLO — The Buell Children's Museum attached to the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center handed out backpacks full of back-to-school items on Thursday, as kids prepare for the first day of school in just a few weeks.

"If I had a quarter for every time I heard someone say, you don't know how much this means to us, this backpack is going to last us for a long time -That's what makes this part worth it," said Jerica Khosla, the Director of Learning at the event. She says the goal is to help families in Pueblo who might be facing financial hardships.

"With school starting back pretty soon, it’s going to be nice to be able to get the supplies so that we’re already pre-ready," said Jade Pitchfork, who brought her children that attend District 60 schools to the event.

The museum is not the only resource hoping to make the transition into this school year easier on parents and caregivers.

Caregivers Over 50, part of the Rocky Mountain Children's Law Center, are hosting free virtual clinics aimed at providing parents and caregivers resources.

On Thursday evening at 6:00 pm, they are hosting on clinic titled "Back to School After COVID-19: Special Education Issues & Advocacy Strategies" for anyone taking care of a student with special needs. Those interested can register for the event here.