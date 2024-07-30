Pueblo organization hosting a school supply drive this week for students

PUEBLO — A lot of families are getting ready for back to school right now and school supplies are expensive, which is why one organization in Pueblo is hosting a school supply drive this week.

All of the supplies collected by El Centro Del Quinto Sol will go to students in Pueblo. Items needed include the following:



glue

markers and dry erase markers

glue sticks

scissors

colored pencils

The supply drive goes from now until Friday. The big giveaway will be happening Saturday at noon at El Centro Del Quinto Sol, which is located on East 6th Street.



The giveaway will end at 2 p.m. or when supplies run out. Kids can also get a free haircut.

