Pueblo nonprofit offering after-school programs, school supply giveaway

PUEBLO — With the school year just around the corner, parents are looking for safe and affordable options for their children after the final bell rings.

Programs like Halfway Home Pueblo Youth Organization offer after-school programs. It's designed to support parents, offering everything from homework help to arts and field trips to the Bronco and Nuggets game.

For many families, this program is more than just a place for their children to spend time after school, it's an important resource that fosters learning, social skills, and overall being.

"It is essential these kids have somewhere to go, somewhere to feel safe, and somewhere to continue their education that they might not be getting," said William Wright, the Founder of Halfway Home Pueblo. "School kids don't like school, but they might adjust differently down here, we try to give them that feeling, and we try to make them feel safe and comfortable."

Beyond after-school care, the program will also host a school supply giveaway on Saturday, August 10 in the parking lot. This event aims to ensure that every child starts their school year prepared.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit Halfway Home Pueblo's website.

