Peak Vista Community Health Centers is hosting three "Back-2-School Care Fairs" events

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Peak Vista Community Health Centers is getting families ready for the school year.

The first of three back-to-school care fairs is happening Saturday afternoon in Fountain.

The event was scheduled on Saturday to help families get the physicals they need when they might not be able to get one on weekdays.

Pikes Peak Library District was also there, handing out library cards.

Everyone who got a physical done at the fountain location received a free backpack packed with school supplies.

"We want to kind of be there and support the community and let them know about things that they may not know about, sometimes going into their once-a-year physical just gives them access to resources." Dr. Jennifer Berger-Vernace, Pediatrician at Peak Vista

You do still need an appointment for these events, and they are limited and filling up fast.

The next care fair will be Saturday, August 2, at Peak Vista's Circle International location, starting at 8:00 a.m.

The last event will be on Wednesday, August 6, at the Limon location.

