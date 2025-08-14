New Superintendent at Lewis-Palmer School District 38 this school year

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — It's the first day for students in District 38 (D38) in Monument, and this year, they have a new Superintendent.

Amber Whetstine takes over after working for the Lewis-Palmer School District as Assistant Superintendent for the past four years.

Whetstine says she's honored and grateful to take over the Superintendent role. Her vision this year is to continue elevating students by providing a top notch education and taking care of the D38 staff.

"We are focusing on continuing to make sure our kids have a safe, healthy and welcoming environment every day, that we are providing the most exceptional education possible, that we are valuing every single one of our employees and taking care of them so they can provide the best education for our students," said Whetstine.

Whetstine is also very excited for the launch of the new Career and Innovation Center that will offer career technical classes.

