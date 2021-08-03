Local police officers remind drivers to slow down in school zones

Colorado Springs police officers are reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention in school zones, as classes are set to resume soon.

This includes paying attention to the speed limit, watching for crossing guards with stop signs and making sure the crosswalk is clear before turning.

Sergeant Jason Reeser of the Colorado Springs Police Department added, "You're going to see these kids, and their faces are going to be looking down at their cell phones, looking at their feet and stuff like that. So, be aware that they may not necessarily see you if you see them. So, make sure you're making eye contact with them before your proceeding or going through."

If you do happen to receive a ticket in a school zone, not only is the fine doubled, you will be required to appear in court.