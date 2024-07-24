KOAA News 5 and Snooze Mattress hosting a back-to-school drive, to help kids in our community

COLORADO — KOAA News 5 and Snooze Mattress are joining forces to make sure that students have the proper school supplies they need to head back to school for the Fall semester.

Stop by any of the locations below now through Aug. 18 with school supplies to help kids in your area:

Snooze Mattress- 7445 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Monday- Saturday 10 a.m- 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Snooze Mattress- 5935 Dublin Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Monday- Saturday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Snooze Mattress- 1002 N Market Pl Unit B Pueblo West, CO 81007

Monday- Saturday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza- 1002 N Market Pl Unit G, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Monday- Sunday: 10 a.m.- Midnight

Shiver & Shake- 1002 N Market Pl Unit F, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Monday-Saturday- 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

I Heart Mac and Cheese- 1002 Market Plaza Unit A, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Monday- Sunday: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

On Jul. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. stop by the Stuff the Bus Event at the Snooze Mattress in Pueblo West at 1002 N. Market Pl. Unit B. Pueblo West, CO. 81007, and donate school supplies to receive prizes.

The first 150 donors will receive prizes from partners I Heart Mac and Cheese, Shiver and Shake, and Domino's Pizza.

KOAA News5 is proud to connect kids in our community to the resources they need to further their education, by supporting initiatives such as this or the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, we hope to help kids reach accessible and exciting educational opportunities.

