Olympic rings of an entirely different sort are in order for Argentina’s María Belén Pérez Maurice and her fencing coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo, who popped the question in the middle of an interview.

The marriage proposal – which came by way of a handwritten note – came just moments after Perez Maurice’s first-round sabre loss to Anna Márton of Hungary. Despite that disappointment in her Olympic debut, the happy couple has plenty to celebrate in Tokyo.

Watch the heartwarming moment above.