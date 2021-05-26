South Carolina county agrees to pay family of Jamal Sutherland $10 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A county in South Carolina has agreed to pay $10 million to the family of Jamal Sutherland, who died in January in jail.

The Charleston County Council approved the settlement to Sutherland's family on Tuesday.

According to the Charleston City Paper, officials with Charleston County released a video that showed deputies tasing him at least six times, using pepper spray, and kneeling on Sutherland's back, leading him to yell he can't breathe.

USA Today reported that Sutherland appeared to resist leaving his cell for a court appearance, so deputies handcuffed him and held him on the floor.

Sutherland, who had mental health issues, was pronounced dead an hour later, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano terminated detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and detention Deputy Brian Houle over the incident.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is consulting external experts before deciding if criminal charges should be filed.

She hopes to make a decision by the end of June.