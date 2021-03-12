Minneapolis to pay family of George Floyd $27 million

The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $27 million to the family of George Floyd to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Minneapolis City Council made the announcement on Friday following a closed session. The settlement includes $500,000 to the neighborhood in which Floyd was killed.

The Floyd family had filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city in July. That lawsuit also named the four officers involved in his arrest.

“This historic agreement, the largest pretrial settlement in a police civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history, makes a statement that George Floyd deserved better,” said Ben Crump, an attorney representing Floyd’s family, during a Friday press conference

Crump said the settlement will have wide-ranging impacts.

"The settlement is not just historic because of the $27 million paid out, but for the impact on social justice, policy reforms and police reforms," said Crump.

Crump said the settlement would not have been possible without the "extraordinary, progressive and deeply moral" city council and the mayor. He and the Floyd family are encouraging lawmakers in the city and the state of Minnesota to continue making progress on social justice.

“After the eyes of the world rested on Minneapolis in its darkest hour, now the city can be a beacon of hope and light and change for cities across America and across the globe," said Crump.

Some of Floyd's family members also spoke during the press conference, including two of the man's brothers, Philonise and Rodney Floyd, as well as his nephew, Brandon Floyd. All three echoed the sentiment that they would give up the money if they could have George still with them.

“I thank the state of Minnesota for getting this settlement taken care of, but even though my brother is not here, he’s here with me in my heart. Because if I could get him back, I would give all of this back,” said Philonise.

"I speak for myself and my family when I say we’d give the settlement back gladly to have George still here with us," said Brandon. "No amount of money can cure this pain, this heartache. No amount of money can bring him back to be here for his children, ya know, to make memories or watch them grow."

Brandon said he believes that if the officers in his uncle's death gad deescalated the situation, they wouldn't have had to hold a press conference and "George would still be alive."

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police last May. Video from the arrest showed then-Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

The video of Floyd's arrest went viral and sparked months-long protests against police brutality.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death. Jury selection in that trial is currently underway.