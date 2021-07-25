Amandine Buchard defeats Fabienne Kocher via ippon in 16 seconds

France's Amandine Buchard didn't need much time to beat Switzerland's Fabienne Kocher in their semifinal judo bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

Just seconds into the bout, Buchard forced Kocher to the mat and ended the match before it really even started. The bout lasted a total of 16 seconds.

Buchard, a two-time bronze medalist at the World Judo Championships, will take on Japan's Uta Abe in the gold medal match Sunday morning.

Abe is a two-time world champion. At 21 years old, she is considered a favorite to win gold in the women's -52 kg weight class.

It'll be a clash of the ages between Abe and Buchard when they take the mat for the final.