Albert Batyrgaziev wins men's featherweight gold; USA's Duke Ragan claims silver

Duke Ragan came oh-so close to becoming the first U.S. men's boxer to win a gold medal in 17 years, when Andre Ward won in the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. But ultimately, he came up just short, and the featherweight will bring a silver medal back home to Cincinnati.

Instead, it's ROC's Albert Batyrgaziev that will take home the gold after defeating Ragan via split decision Thursday afternoon in Tokyo. Batyrgaziev fought a successful first round, and by the second round, he seemed to have completely taken over. Ragan landed a few hooks in the third, but the damage was already done.

Prior to his gold-medal fight, Batyrgaziev defeated the Dominican Republic's Alexy Miguel de la Cruz Baez in the preliminaries, then beat Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat and Cuba's Lazaro Alvarez in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Luckily, for the U.S. men's team, it will have another chance at gold—two chances, to be exact. U.S. super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. and lightweight Keyshawn Davis have the chance to break the gold-medal drought, too; Davis' bout is on Friday afternoon in Tokyo, while Torrez Jr.'s is on Sunday.

Regardless of whether the two remaining Americans can earn a gold medal, the U.S. men's boxing team is heading home with four medals, the most it has claimed since 2000.