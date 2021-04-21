A 360 perspective: What a Derek Chauvin conviction could mean for policing

As anxious communities brace for a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, we want to better understand the different points made by the prosecution and defense. How well did both sides present arguments? This Denver7 360 breaks out the details.

“A conviction would send a message that we are ready to see victims of police violence as real victims.”

No matter the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial, public, and police opinion has already shifted because of the George Floyd video and protests, according to CU Law Professor Aya Gruber who chatted with Anne Trujillo over Zoom.

CU law professor on what a Derek Chauvin conviction could mean for policing

“Will give the community a sense that police are not immune from the law. They are not above the law." said Professor Gruber.

"They can be held accountable and we live in a society that’s ready to see people like George Floyd who are subject to abuse but might not be their perfect image like of a perfect victim. A conviction would send a message that we are ready to see victims of police violence as real victims.”

Professor Gruber added an early verdict could be a sign of a conviction.

