2022 European Figure Skating Championships results: Kamila Valiyeva breaks own world short program record, Shcherbakova falls

At the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva broke her own short program world record with 90.45 points -- more than three points ahead of her previous personal best.

Behind her, Belgium's Loena Hendrickx scored 76.25 points for a surprise second place. Russia's Anna Shcherbakova took a nasty fall during her performance and finished in third with 69.05 points -- possibly putting her spot on the Olympic team in jeopardy.

More as this story develops ...

