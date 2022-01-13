Watch
2022 European Figure Skating Championships results: Kamila Valiyeva breaks own world short program record, Shcherbakova falls

Kamila Valiyeva breaks a short program world record with 90.45 points at the European Figure Skating Championships 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 12:45:00-05

At the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva broke her own short program world record with 90.45 points -- more than three points ahead of her previous personal best.

Behind her, Belgium's Loena Hendrickx scored 76.25 points for a surprise second place. Russia's Anna Shcherbakova took a nasty fall during her performance and finished in third with 69.05 points -- possibly putting her spot on the Olympic team in jeopardy.

More as this story develops ... 

