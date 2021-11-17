Officer involved shooting in Pueblo near West 17th and Martin St

PUEBLO — Pueblo police say an officer was involved in a shooting near 17th and Martin on the west side of Pueblo.

This marks the 2nd officer involved shooting of the week and 3rd of the year for Pueblo Police.

Pueblo police say the shooting is non-fatal.

According to police, the incident began when a person found a stolen trailer at 17th and Martin. The person approached the trailer and was threatened. The individual called police, who then responded to the incident.

Police say that after they arrived, the person in the trailer attempted to drive away, beginning a short car chase with police. The vehicle then crashed, and the trailer came off the hitch.

According to Pueblo PD, the individual in the trailer then exited with a gun and threatened officers, and shots were fired. The individual was wounded, but no officers were injured.

There were 4 people total in the trailer, and all 4 were arrested by police.

This is a developing story, and News5 is on the scene.

