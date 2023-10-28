New York announces largest-ever US state renewable energy investment

The state of New York says it will invest historic amounts of funding into renewable energy, making the state the biggest investor in clean energy so far in United States history.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week that a list of award funds recipients will get significant boosts in their efforts to transition to clean energy. The projects include multiple offshore wind, along with 22 land-based renewable energy projects, the governor's office said.

Hochul told reporters, "An investment of this magnitude is about more than just fighting climate change — we’re creating good-paying union jobs, improving the reliability of our electric grid, and generating significant benefits in disadvantaged communities. Today, we are taking action to keep New York’s climate goals within reach, demonstrating to the nation how to recalibrate in the wake of global economic challenges while driving us toward a greener and more prosperous future for generations to come."

New York has been building multiple offshore wind projects, with some located around 14 miles off shore.

Moira Cyphers of the American Clean Power Association has criticized New York leadership and pushed for Hochul to try to reach 70% clean energy by 2030.

Some say investments from the state could supply nearly one-third of the total regional need for offshore wind by 2035.

