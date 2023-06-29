New video shows quick police response to Texas mall mass shooting

Authorities in Allen, Texas, released a shocking new body camera video from the police officer who confronted and fatally shot themass shooterat an outlet mall back in May.

In the video, the officer is heard talking to some kids about wearing their seat belts when the gunshots start.

You can see the officer immediately calling for help, grabbing his rifle, and running toward the gunfire.

After several minutes, he finds the gunman and shoots him several times, putting an end to the rampage.

"This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," Harvey said. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire, and neutralized the threat — and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in a statement.

SEE MORE: Police: Firearms used in Texas mall shooting were purchased legally

The shooter killed eight people and injured seven others.

The individuals who tragically lost their lives are: Kyu Song Cho (37), Cindy Cho (35), and their 3-year-old son, James Cho; Aishwarya Thatikonda (27); sisters Daniela Mendoza (11) and Sofia Mendoza (8); security guard Christian LaCour (20); and Elio Cumana-Rivas (32).

While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, police said they found multiple weapons at the scene, which included an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, all legally purchased.

The video was released Wednesday, a day after a grand jury cleared the officer of any wrongdoing, saying his use of force was justified under Texas law.

