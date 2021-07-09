New Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie Cookie Is Actually Topped With Salt

Oreo is at it again, creating some brand-new cookie flavors that leave us drooling and making an extra trip to the grocery store.

Their latest is limited-edition salted caramel brownie cookies. Inspired by the sweet and savory flavors of a salted caramel brownie, the cookie features two layers of creme — one caramel and one brownie-flavored. For the first time in Oreo history, the cookie also has salt sprinkled on top of the chocolate wafer, which is designed to give it a perfect sweet-to-savory ratio. Sounds like it will still go well with a glass of milk!

An Oreo representative tells Simplemost the cookies will be available nationwide beginning this month wherever Oreo is sold. They’re only around for a limited time and while supplies last, so you’ll want to add them to your shopping list soon.

Another New Orea Flavor On The Way

Oreo is also looking ahead to fall, releasing a second new flavor in August: apple cider donut. Just like the salted caramel brownie cookies, this flavor will also be available for a limited time only and while supplies last.

The new apple cider donut Oreo cookies are inspired by the tastes of fall and feature apple cider flavored creme sandwiched between Golden Oreo cookies. The perfect snack to take on a fall picnic or when going on a fall color tour, they will be available nationwide wherever Oreo is sold.

Nabisco

Past Seasonal Flavors

Oreo is no stranger to changing up the flavors of their usual chocolate and creme cookies. It’s pretty safe to always expect some sort of seasonal flavor from the brand, whether it’s maple creme for fall, hot cocoa for winter or Peeps for spring.

They’ve also had popular flavors like pumpkin spice and peppermint bark, plus an entire line of summer flavors including latte creme, pistachio, lemon, coconut and Baskin Robbins mint chocolate chip Oreos.



Oreo

What unique or seasonal Oreo flavor has been your favorite so far?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.