New Goldfish Crackers Are Seasoned With Old Bay

Goldfish crackers are a fun snack that just about everyone loves, but if they’re a bit too plain for you, their newest flavor might be more to your liking.

New limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish brings the seafood seasoning staple to the smiling, fish-shaped cracker, which parent company Pepperidge Farm says they created after hearing that fans have been sprinkling the seasoning on Goldfish themselves.

The crackers are covered in Old Bay’s blend of 18 herbs and spices, which includes black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes. Along with eating them by the handful, McCormick suggests sprinkling them over chowder, crumbling them up to bread fish for dinner or tossing them in some homemade macaroni and cheese.

The limited-time flavor is available in stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per 6.6-ounce bag, while supplies last.

While some people have been coating Goldfish crackers in Old Bay Seasoning for years, others have been putting the seasoning on oyster crackers.

This recipe from The Wicked Noodle is incredibly easy, as you’ll simply combine Old Bay Seasoning and vegetable oil, pour the mixture over the crackers, then toss them and bake them in the oven for 10 minutes. Once cooled, you’ll have an easy party snack or appetizer.

Old Bay Seasoning has also created a variety of snack recipes that call for their seasoning, like Old Bay Snack Mix and Old Bay Glazed Pumpkin Seeds. The latter recipe is a great way to use up the seeds after carving a jack-o’- lantern for Halloween, as you’ll simply need to wash the seeds and combine them with sugar, one egg white and Old Bay Seasoning. You’ll then bake the seeds. They can be stored for up to two weeks.

This is the second time that Goldfish has partnered with McCormick & Company to create a fun cracker flavor.

The two companies teamed up last spring for Frank’s RedHot Goldfish, which were madeâ¯with the classic hot sauceâ¯ingredients, includingâ¯notes of vinegar and a blend of aged cayenneâ¯peppers. The Goldfish had the same flavor as original Goldfish, just with the heat of Frank’s RedHot.

What is your favorite Goldfish flavor?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.