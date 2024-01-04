National Western Stock Show expansion looks to provide economic support for local community year-round

DENVER, Colo. — The National Western Stock Show is celebrating 118 years in Colorado. The show has generated millions of dollars for the local economy and new development could help those impacts last for the entire year.

A financial impact study showed that the National Western Stock Show generated $171 million in economic impact to the state of Colorado in January alone. The event also raised money for the National Western Scholarship Trust, which provides 120 scholarships and over $550,000 to students studying agriculture, rural medicine, and veterinary sciences.

This year, the event is surrounded by ongoing construction, as the National Western Center is expanding. The nonprofit is still building a 357,000-square-foot livestock center, which is able to seat 5,500 people. The new center is one of several planned expansions, which will host events year-round and generate business for the low-income community.

“These are communities that have been under-served for generations," said Brad Buchanan, the National Western Center's CEO. "This is for all the citizens of Denver, but we really know that we want to have the greatest impact and benefit to the communities that are immediately surrounding the National Western Center.”

Buchanan said the recent expansions have already benefited the local community. He said 68.8% of the revenue generated by their CSU campus operations went to local minority and women-owned businesses.

Additionally, Buchanan said their facility uses a unique heating and cooling system with waste thermal energy from city sewer lines.

"It saves the carbon equivalent of 6.6 million passenger vehicle miles each year," Buchanan said.

The planned development could generate revenue and jobs for the local economy. Buchanan also hopes it will keep the Stock Show in town for years to come.

A Colorado tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show brought more than 700,000 people to the National Western Complex last year. It's a celebration of Colorado's agricultural heritage.

The event will take place at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard.

