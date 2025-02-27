Multiple agencies responding to small outside fire in Fountain on Tuesday

FOUNTAIN — A small outside fire in Fountain is prompting a response from multiple agencies on Thursday.

According to the Calhan Fire Department, the fire is located along Creekfront Drive in Fountain.

Departments were not able to say how big the fire was at the time of publishing this article. No evacuations have been issued at this time.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts. Learn more here.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

