Mountain Dew is giving away a limited-edition green Baja Blast Hot Sauce

Mountain Dew is spicing things up by turning one of its popular drink flavors into something you probably aren’t expecting: hot sauce.

New Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce is made with tomatillos, habanero peppers, green chiles and jalapeño peppers, which merge with the tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast.

Mountain Dew suggests pairing the green-hued hot sauce with everything from burritos and tacos. The brand also recommends using it as a dip for chicken wings or even pouring it on a breakfast sandwich.

Mountain Dew partnered with Houston sauce shop iBurn to create 750 bottles of the limited-batch condiment, which are only available via a giveaway. Now through Feb. 8, you can enter to win a bottle by filling out a form on Mountain Dew’s website. You must be at least 18 years old to enter, but you can enter every day of the sweepstakes.

If you can’t get your hands on Baja Blast Hot Sauce, you can still use Mountain Dew to make buffalo wings sauce. This recipe from HellthyJunkFood can either coat your wings or be used as a dip.

The recipe calls for classic Mountain Dew (which you could easily swap for Baja Blast), corn syrup, white distilled vinegar, honey mustard, corn starch and water, red pepper flakes, lemon pepper and dried cilantro. Substitute dill and tarragon if you’re not a cilantro fan.

This is not the first time the Pepsi-owned Mountain Dew brand has given us a treat we didn’t expect. It’s also not the first spicy product from the brand.

Mountain Dew experiments with flavors often, even offering a candy corn soda for Halloween and creating a limited run of Flamin’ Hot soda two years in a row. Pepsi and Cheetos teamed up to create Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot, which combined Mountain Dew’s citrus flavors with Flamin’ Hot spices.

In select states, you can even buy a boozy version of the soda in classic Mountain Dew, Black Cherry, Watermelon and (of course) Baja Blast flavors. Each Hard Mountain Dew can has 5% alcohol by volume, with no sugar or caffeine.

Does Mountain Dew top your list of favorite sodas?

