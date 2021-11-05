Mount Carmel helps military veterans with professional online presence

Mount Carmel Veterans Services Center is continuously working to help veterans and their families in as many ways as possible. Enhancing professional online profiles during the ‘Linkedin 101 for Veterans’ course is one transition class offered inside the center.

United States Air Force Veteran Elan Rainford spends her days helping people transitioning out of the military at the Mount Carmel Veteran Services Center.

“Helping them navigate what’s next, what career they’d like to try next or possibly continuing on the same path that they’ve been on,” said Elan Rainford.

She left the military in 1997 and has a good understanding of the struggles many people face when trying to get a new career.

“I just had to really rely on pounding the pavement with resume in hand or a pen in hand because you just filled in applications, right?” Rainford said.

Now, many Veterans need help setting up professional social media accounts, especially on Linkedin. Mount Carmel VSC hosts the class, which is taught by Linkedin employees to help provide tips and tricks to get the most out of the website.

Veteran Integration Program Peer Navigator for Mount Carmel Jon Dix says he’s seen this course, along with many others help veterans translate their military experience into relevant civilian experience.

“Somebody who is Soldier of the month in their unit, that’s a direct correlation to employee of the month. So just that minor change on their resume makes it so somebody on the outside world would understand,” Dix said.

Rainford hopes to see this course continue to grow and help veterans long into the future.

“I really hope that they take advantage of that and maybe take it more than once,” Said Rainford.

The ‘Linkedin 101 for Veterans’ course is taught every few months inside the Mount Carmel Veterans Services Center.