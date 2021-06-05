Motocross park in Eagle County gains momentum for adventure seekers in Colorado's high country

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. – The snow is melting in the high country, and most people have put away their snowmobiles and are dusting off their dirt bikes for the summer. But this year, there’s a motocross track in Eagle County that is hoping to lure riders with the promise of cool temperatures and great riding.

“This is a dream come true for me,” volunteer Ryley Murphy said overlooking the Dry Lake Pro track.

High in the hills of Eagle County, the roar of Dirt Bike engines is getting louder.

“When this place first opened, we had 15, 16 guys coming; now we have 50-60 riders, and it’s awesome. I love it up here," Murphy said.

The Dry Lake Motocross Park is gaining momentum as one of the “coolest” places to ride in Colorado.

"On the Front Range, you got lots of nice motocross tracks, but it can be like 100 degrees down there, so you come up here to 8-9000 feet elevation, you got the cool summer days,” said rider and event coordinator Spencer Bell.

Now in its fourth year, volunteers say the facility’s six tracks are getting better, and thanks to support from Eagle County and the Town of Gypsum, local riders have a place to be proud of.

“Without this, people would probably still just be riding in the hills around here on dry single track,” Murphy said.

Many riders are enjoying the growing motocross community.

“It’s awesome. It’s cool up here because the girls that come up here are so friendly and everyone wants to help each other, so it’s this tiny little niche community of women trying to get better on their dirt bikes.”

Shannatay Bergeron says playing in the dirt isn’t just for the guys.

“Don’t be intimidated. Come on out, make friends, we are here to help. So don’t be scared because the track looks fast, it’s definitely made for all skill levels,” she said.

After more than 15 years of riding, she says like the Dry Lake track, she’s quickly improving.

“You get better. It’s like snowboarding or skiing. You get better, you learn your ability, then ride within your ability. It’s fun riding with the men too they love to coach and train too, which is awesome.”

With membership and day pass prices slashed for the first two weeks in June, organizers are hoping more people come explore the Dry Lake track.

“It’s a paradise for me," Murphy laughed.