More protests at US Capitol, White House amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Again this week demonstrators gathered in Washington, as they have in various cities across the globe, to make their voices heard as Israel hammers the Gaza Strip and other targets.

The Israel Defense Forces say they are striking Hamas targets in response to a deadly attack almost two weeks ago by the militant group at various locations in the south of Israel, including at a music festival. Palestinians were told to flee to the south of Gaza as the IDF focused strikes on the north, with other reports of deadly strikes at various locations around Gaza.

In Washington, at the White House, President Joe Biden prepared to go to speak at a reception as a significant number of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered shouting "Cease-fire now!" as they demonstrated in Lafayette Square, with at least one person shouting, "Biden, Biden, you can’t hide!" according to one account.

The crowd was estimated to contain about 400 people.

SEE MORE: Viewer Spotlight: Here's how we're covering the Israel-Hamas war

Pro-Palestinian supporters were seen on Friday morning walking down Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue on their way to the U.S. Capitol to protest.

Demonstrators waved the Palestinian flag as they rallied in front of the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall.

U.S. Capitol police did not issue any alerts about the protest on Friday and the crowd that gathered at the White House was said to just be chanting, without any significant reports of disorderly conduct immediately reported.

SEE MORE: 2 US hostages held in Gaza have been released

On Friday, the White House said President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the conflict writing, "The President and Prime Minister discussed follow-up from the President’s visit to Israel earlier this week, including plans to begin moving humanitarian assistance into Gaza from Egypt.The leaders discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas — including U.S. citizens — and to provide for safe passage for U.S. citizens and other civilians in Gaza."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com