Monument Fire District responding to garage fire early Monday morning

MONUMENT — The Monument Fire District extinguished a structure fire at a home on Wednesday around 3:00 a.m. It happened along True Vista Circle just north of Monument Hill.

The fire started in the garage and everyone in the home was able to evacuate safely, according to fire officials.

Monument Fire crews also say no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

