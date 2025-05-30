Who's the cheapest? Tracking southern Colorado area grocery prices, May 29, 2025

At KOAA News 5, it is one of our goals to help you stay informed and save some money where possible. With rising costs of living from groceries to various other aspects of life, we want to keep you informed of prices in our area.

Walmart currently offers the lowest prices on milk in Colorado Springs, followed closely by King Soopers, according to our weekly price tracking.

Strawberry prices have decreased across all major grocery stores this week.

For ground beef shoppers, Walmart, King Soopers and Target are offering the most competitive prices in Colorado Springs.

In Pueblo, the price comparison between Walmart, King Soopers, Safeway, Sam's Club, and Albertsons shows the biggest difference in ground beef pricing, with Albertsons and Safeway currently charging the highest prices.

Check back each week to see the trends of these prices as we continue into the back half of the year.

Our price tracker is updated every Thursday through the various chains' websites and apps, narrowed down by zip code. You can find the price tracker at the top of our website under the Price Tracker navigation button.

