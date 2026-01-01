WATCH: The 'Fraud Files,' scams targeting southern Colorado victims

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 'Fraud Files,' scams targeting southern Colorado victims
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Shame, anger, loneliness and panic. Those are the emotions scammers count on. Some criminals use trust as a weapon, impersonating loved ones, financial institutions, or even government agencies to steal thousands of dollars.

We're sharing the stories of victims, not to embarrass or judge, but to show how these scams work, and what you need to know to protect yourself.

Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees.

Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

