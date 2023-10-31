Turn that leftover Halloween candy into cash for a good cause

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many kiddos have been filling their buckets with candy at Halloween events for the past few weekends now. News5 is learning more about how you can turn that candy into cash and it’s all for a good cause.

During the last decade, the days after Halloween buckets fill up with candy have been busy at Springs Dentistry. The business opens its doors to buy back candy from the community, paying cash for every pound of candy returned.

”Candy buy back is something that we’ve done for the past 8 or 9 years. We invite the kids to bring their candy in after Halloween and we’ll give them money for it,” said Dr. Jessica Duru of Springs Dentistry.

This year from November 1st through the 10th anyone wanting to turn in their Halloween candy for cash can bring it to the Springs Dentistry location in Rockrimmon.

”We tell everybody to pick out your favorite pieces. Parents pick out your favorite pieces and have them bring it in,” said Dr. Duru. “I mean there’s definitely a concern. We’re trying to protect the kids teeth as best we can as well. There’s definitely that aspect to it.”

Over the years the candy collected in the buy back has been donated to organizations that send it off to our troops across the country and overseas. This year, the plan is to send the candy buy back donations to lift the spirits of those working at the Springs Rescue Mission and the people utilizing its services.

Dr. Devonshire Whyte is one of the dentists on staff at Springs Dentistry who has seen the response from trick or treaters and their families grow over the years.

”Oh my gosh. Yeah. We get a ton of donations every year. In about ten days we gather on average about 50 to 75 pounds,” said Dr. Whyte. “So there’s quite a bit of candy that comes through these doors and gets donated out.”

She says it’s a rewarding effort that’s become a part of the job she looks forward to.

“We’ve been making this tradition and it’s something we hope to continue from here on out and it’s something to look forward to.” said Dr. Whyte.

If you’d like more information about the candy buy back effort visit Springsdentistry.com.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.