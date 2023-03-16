Sweet Addict Bakery is the focus of a CSPD investigation after a series of complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is now investigating a small business owner after a growing list of complaints from consumers who say they are still waiting to get what they paid for.

News5 tried to call the number listed for Sweet Addict Bakery and it goes straight to voicemail. When you try to leave a message, it says the mailbox is full.

When you’ve paid money for a class or a product that hasn’t been delivered, this is not what you want to see when you arrive at the store front. A notice that the business that has your money is closed and is now the focus of financial crime investigators.

Here’s a closer look at the notice that’s on the front of the former Sweet Addict Bakery storefront near Stetson Hills and Powers.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says it’s in the early stages of this investigation, but the business owner next door says frustrated customers continue to show up.

”Yeah, as far as what’s going on next door all we have is an answer that is I don’t know,” Jennifer Farnes told News5.

She owns the jewelry store next door to the former Sweet Addict Bakery storefront. She says even though Sweet Addict Bakery closed at the end of January, paying customers continue to show up to learn the news.

”It has literally been every weekend. It’s starting to slow down for the number of people that are showing up for classes over there, but there are still people every weekend that are coming to that door trying to show up for a class that isn’t going to happen there,” said Farnes.

News5 acquired surveillance video from February 11th that shows people showing up at the business just to find it empty and locked. Farnes says many customers come into her business wanting answers.

”We don’t have anything to do with it and we don’t have answers either,” said Farnes.

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado tells News5 its investigators have been looking into consumer complaints that earned Sweet Addict Bakery an “F” rating and a reason for consumers to be careful, especially if there are still active links to make purchases from the business online.

”They are also going to see that there’s a number of complaints open against this business and there are other complaints that are under investigation. So, all of those things are going to tell a consumer to be aware of this business,” said Paul Myers-Bennett of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.

The BBB is now working with CSPD to provide investigators with more information and tells News5 it plans to continue updating the business profile as it tries to get answers from the business owner Deidre Peak.

”So, we’re going to list that potentially the owner could not be located. That there were no responses to our inquiries,” said Myers-Bennett.

News5 also heard from vendors who say they’re owed money by Peak, some of them say they did business with her selling products at her other business Crafted Colorado in downtown Colorado Springs near Tejon and Boulder. That storefront also has a sign saying it’s closed.

The investigators at the BBB say they’ll continue to pass on new information to CSPD and they’re urging people to come forward who believe they’ve been impacted by what’s going on.

”Do come forward. Let the Better Business Bureau know that you’ve been taken advantage of, or haven’t gotten the product or service you need,” said Myers-Bennett.

As of this report, it appears the link to sign up for classes through Sweet Addict Bakery on its website has been disabled, but consumers can still buy items through its online shop.

CSPD investigators are in the process of sorting through complaints from consumers, vendors, and former employees who say they’ve been impacted by this business owner.

If you are a customer who paid for services or good and never got them, or your money back... CSPD would like you to complete this form and to provide detailed information about your experience: https://coloradosprings.gov/sites/default/files/23-6183_cover_and_questionnaire.pdf [coloradosprings.gov].

