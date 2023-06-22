Surveillance video and license plate numbers crucial in fight against illegal dumping in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Unfortunately in many areas of Pueblo one person’s trash is becoming someone else’s problem. Investigators are trying to crackdown on illegal dumping and if you get caught it could cost you hundreds of dollars or even land you in jail. Often the challenge for investigators is being able to gather evidence to tie people to the scene of where the garbage is dumped.

Old tires, mattresses, furniture, and even construction materials often make up the piles of garbage being dumped on roadsides, behind properties, and in alleys in Pueblo.

Jason Eberhardt took me to see all the junk people recently unloaded behind his church.

"People come into visit and there’s trash laying in the road. It’s not a good look and it’s definitely something that’s a problem," said Eberhardt.

Without knowing exactly who left these old mattresses, broken furniture, and used roofing shingles on the property, it’s up to Jason and his church to foot the bill for disposing of all of these items that were illegally dumped here.

”It’s definitely not a victimless crime because we’ve spent thousands of dollars getting rid of things and hundreds of man hours trying to clean up properties," said Eberhardt. ”If you see it say something, run people off, call the cops, get a license plate number.”

Karen Wilson leads the code enforcement effort on illegal dumping for the Pueblo Police department and these investigations can be complicated.

”We have had issues where someone would call in and tell us it was dumped there when in reality they left it there themselves,” said Wilson.

Investigators are asking Pueblo residents to do their best to gather evidence that can help them tie suspects to illegal dumping scenes.

”Purchase an inexpensive hunting camera. If there’s a good license plate number, we do take that effort to hunt those down as much as possible,” said Wilson.

And with fines for illegal dumping increasing to $1,000 Wilson says those who are caught usually get the message, but if not, someone getting caught in the act could wind up behind bars.

”Of those that we are able to enforce and get into court, I don’t think I’ve had two of the same person,” said Wilson.

Sorting through the garbage in the field behind his church, Jason is hopeful this story will inspire the city and his neighbors to take a stand.

”I think the city could definitely help out with some affordable dumping days and I really think it’s going to be a completely community based effort to all team up and hold each other accountable that this is unacceptable,” said Eberhardt.

Pueblo does offer a large item and tire drop-off. You have to acquire a voucher for your address. It's $10 dollar per large item and $1 dollar per tire with a limit of nine.

For more information call 719-553-2748 or visit the City of Pueblo's page on large item drop-off.

If you have specific information like a license plate contact Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502 or Pueblo Code Enforcement at 719- 553-2592.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.