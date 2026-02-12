Still need Valentine's Day flowers? Here’s where to save in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach a new record in 2026, according to the National Retail Federation. Consumer spending is expected to exceed $29.1 billion this February compared to the previous record of $27.5 billion in 2025, the NRF says.

The association says the top three Valentine's Day gifts consumers are planning to buy are candy, greeting cards, and flowers.

Colorado Springs Wholesale Florist sells flowers to floral shops throughout the region. Owner Cyndi Chappell said her business has had to increase prices by 2% to 3% due to labor increases outside of the country. However, sales have also increased for the wholesaler this year.

Emily Winters, a floral design manager at Platte Floral, said the floral shop keeps the price of their dozen roses the same year-round, and they have flower arrangements starting at $21.95 for Valentine's Day.

Kierra Sam

"We make sure to provide an option for every single price we can," Winters said. "We can sell a single rose for $5. If that's all you have and that's all you can spend, we can take care of you."

You can still make a big impression without breaking the bank if purchasing flowers is on your Valentine's Day to-do list. Here are deals at floral shops in and around Colorado Springs. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of a local floral shop offering Valentine’s Day deals that we should include, email us at News@koaa.com.

A Flower Girl’s Dream

Dozen Roses (wrapped) $115

Half Dozen Roses (wrapped) $65

Designer's Choice starting at $10

Bloomtastic

Dozen Roses $96

Half Dozen Roses $75

Designer’s Choice $88

Enchanted Florist

Dozen Roses $125

Half Dozen Roses $65

Designer’s Choice $60

Platte Floral

Dozen Roses $65

Half Dozen $30

Designers Choice $50

Sue’s Floral Fine Art Gifts & Flower Delivery

Dozen Roses (wrapped) $89

Half Dozen (wrapped) $59

Designer's Choice $89

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.sam@koaa.com

A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows Is the mountain design on the I-25 south wall intentional? It comes out a bit, so when snow falls, it tends to pile up and look like a snowcap. A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.