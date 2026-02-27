Spring Break Travel: Top 3 things to check before you book

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For millions of travelers, spring break means sun and sand, but for some, it starts with a costly mistake. Here are three protections to know before you book plans.

1. Check where you're going

Travelers can consider their plans after learning more about the safety and security risks associated with different countries. The U.S. Department of State has a travel advisory site that grades countries on a four-level risk scale.

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions.

Level 2: Exercise increased precautions.

Level 3: Reconsider travel to the destination

Level 4: Do not travel

The U.S. government has limited to no ability to help citizens who travel to high-risk areas, according to the U.S. Department of State. Learn more about what to consider if traveling to high risk countries here.

2. Make sure your rental is the real deal

Fraudsters can clone listings, steal photos and disappear with your

deposit, which you thought was securing your spring break stay.

Financial crimes expert J. Michael Skiba, MBA, PhD, commonly known as Dr. Fraud, recommends typing a website address directly into your browser rather than clicking a social media ad or random link. He says travelers should also consider running a reverse image search on property photos if unsure about their legitimacy.

"A lot of times, what the scammers will do is they will basically pick stock photos. So if you all of a sudden see a Shutter Stock with the copyright across it, you know it's fake," Dr. Fraud said.

It's important to exercise caution as the threat extends across multiple areas of travel, he says.

"Nothing is off limits now for the scammers. There is no area of travel that is untouched," Dr. Fraud said. "Whether it be airfare, ride share, hotels, Airbnb, even subscription renewals."

3. Know your flyer rights

Spring break is prime time for air travel chaos.

Airlines may offer flight credits or vouchers due to major changes. Consumers are not required to accept it under U.S. Department of Transportation rules.

Passengers are entitled to a full refund if the airline has significant changes or delays for a flight, such as a major shift in departure or arrival time, a different airport destination, or additional connections not included in the original booking.

Read more about what qualifies as significant here.

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.sam@koaa.com

