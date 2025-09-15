Save money on fall activities without sacrificing tradition: Smart Shopper

DENVER — The leaves are changing and pumpkin patches opening, marking the start of fall in Colorado. The cost of all those fall activities can add up quickly, so we asked an expert about ways you can save money without sacrificing tradition. Athena Schnorr, from Northern Colorado Credit Union, shared a few tips with us.

Skip the big pumpkin patches and go to local farm stands instead. Schnorr said it's a great opportunity "for that cheaper pumpkin but still having that fun photo op."



Check out free or low-cost events in your area. "Our highest suggestion is to check out those community calendars and event pages on social media," Schnorr said. "Check out your local school events, trunk or treats even look for free days at the museums or zoos."

For fun at home, Schnorr said visit your local library for seasonal books and movies is a great option. "You can make it as festive as you want," Schnorr said.



And of course, spend time outdoors. "Go on a hike, go on a scenic drive, go see the leaves, plan a picnic," Schnorr said. "There's a ton of stuff that you can do outdoors that do not need to cost that much." Denver7 is also making it easier to go leaf peeping. You can find our guide here.