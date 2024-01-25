Report reveals a record number of data breaches in 2023, experts are concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Identity Theft Resource Center has released its annual report on data breaches revealing a record number of incidents last year.

This newly release report reveals in 2023 hackers were able to unlock personal information from millions of consumers through more than 3,000 reported data breaches. Both cybersecurity and identity theft protection experts say it’s something we should be paying attention to.

”I think people have become numb to it and it’s become the norm,” said local cybersecurity researcher Dr. Erik Huffman.

He was one of the first people in the Pikes Peak Region to get eyes on this new report. As he learns about the record number of data breaches, he has major concerns about how the hackers are having so much success.

”We call it in the industry and in research a one to many attack. So, you breach one organization to get access to many different organizations, or to the most amount of people you possibly can. So, like utilities being one. As a consumer there’s not much you can do about that,” said Dr. Huffman.

The report shows in 2023 there were 3,205 data compromises, a new record. That's a 78% increase from 2022 and a 72% increase from the previous record year of 2021.

Identity Theft Resource Center CEO Eva Velasquez spoke with News5 about why this study is so important.

”This helps us to understand the scope and the scale of data compromises. That’s the fuel that is creating this epidemic of identity crime,” said Velasquez.

In its research the ITRC found many data breach notifications sent to consumers in 2023 lacked specific details.

”Better regulatory frameworks, more industry collaboration frankly, and more transparency in these data breach notices is going to be necessary so that we can start bringing that number down and not have a conversation next year about how we have now once again have blown the previous record out of the water,” warned Velasquez.

As the hackers continue to poke and prod looking for access to our information being held by companies we deal with, Dr. Huffman suggests taking this step today to protect ourselves.

”I encourage everyone to talk with their families and even their kids about if we happen to be a part of a large data breach, what is our plan of action?" said Dr. Huffman.

While there is concern the number of reported data breaches could set a new record this year, experts say we collectively as consumers have the power to make our data less valuable by protecting ourselves through awareness and stopping ID theft and scams.

”It’s no longer hacking to destroy. It’s hacking to steal. If we can impact the economics of the cybercrime where there’s less money in cybercrime than there is in the drug trade, more of those actually brilliant minded hackers will stop hacking and they will work for organizations and will help us,” said Dr. Huffman.

Another thing to look for, there have been instances where fraudsters send scam letters telling people they were the victim of a data breach and ask them to hand over sensitive information to get protection.

The Identity Theft Resource Center is a nonprofit organization with staff members who can help you if you have questions about a data breach or have been targeted by identity theft.

You can call the ITRC anytime at 1-888-400-5530

If you would like to get a closer look at the full ITRC Annual Data Breach Report visit:

https://www.idtheftcenter.org/publication/2023-data-breach-report/

