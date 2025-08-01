Pueblo County Sheriff's Office warns of over-the-phone Bitcoin scam

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is trying to warn the community about an over-the-phone Bitcoin scam circulating in the area.

According to the sheriff's office, people have been receiving phone calls from someone impersonating their bank, asking for payment at a Bitcoin ATM.

In some cases, the caller tells the victim that someone was looking at child pornography on their computer, and they need to pay at a Bitcoin ATM.

The sheriff's office is reminding the community that no legitimate bank or company would call you and ask you to pay money at a Bitcoin ATM.

As a reminder, never give personal or financial information over the phone.

If you've been asked to deposit money or are concerned that the call is fraudulent, hang up the phone and call the agency to verify the call.

If you have given your information to a potential scammer, call your bank and report it immediately.

