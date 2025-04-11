Pueblo County Sheriff's Office warns community of another scam

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office released a warning on Thursday, April 10, about an increase in reports of a scam.

According to the sheriff's office, residents have been reporting that they've received either a call, email, or text stating their Amazon or PayPal account had been hacked.

Then, the message prompts the resident to send a pre-paid gift card to protect their accounts.

The sheriff's office wants to remind the public to never pay people or businesses with gift cards, never give out your personal or financial information to people you don't know, and always report potential scams to law enforcement.





