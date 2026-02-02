Pikes Peak United Way offers free tax filing assistance for Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Pikes Peak United Way is helping Colorado Springs community members file their taxes for free as tax season gets underway.

Every year, Pikes Peak United Way and trained volunteers help people get their taxes filed on time to ensure returns are processed as quickly as possible.

The organization's goal this year is to file 2,500 tax returns, which they estimate will bring around $4 million into the Colorado Springs community.

To qualify for assistance, filers must have a household income of $69,000 or less.

"We usually see a big economic relief when people file their taxes. They count on the refund to just catch up on bills. Things are hard, (this allows them to) catch up on things as things are getting more expensive," said Ange-Elie Jean, Chief Impact Officer at Pikes Peak United Way.

Appointments with trained volunteers have already filled up through February. The organization asks anyone coming in for assistance to bring all of their tax documents. Returning clients should also bring last year's tax return to help with the filing process.

