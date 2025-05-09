New Right to Repair Law set to empower Colorado consumers

COLORADO (KOAA) — Starting January 1, 2026, a new Colorado law will give residents the legal right to repair a wide range of digital electronic devices without being forced to go through the original manufacturer.

Consumer advocates say the law could lead to more affordable repairs and greater access to independent service providers across the state.

The Right to Repair Digital Electronic Equipment law requires manufacturers to provide access to the tools, parts and documentation consumers and independent repair shops need to fix electronics such as the following:



smartphones

refrigerators

computers

smart devices

“Let’s say that your screen breaks on your cell phone, right now. Sometimes those cell phone companies can require you to bring that cell phone to their store, and that’s the only place where you can fix it,” said Danny Katz, Executive Director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG).

Until now, many manufacturers have restricted access to repair information and replacement parts. This has left consumers with few options, often expensive ones, when devices break.

In some cases, even minor issues like a cracked phone screen require sending the device back to the manufacturer for service with no alternative providers legally allowed to intervene.

Katz explains that more repair options mean more competition and lower costs.

“Basic economics tells us: the more competition you have, the more likely it is that you’re going to save money. If there’s only one choice, that entity can charge you more,” he said.

This law is the third major step in Colorado’s broader right-to-repair movement:



The law will apply to devices manufactured, sold, or first used in Colorado after July 1, 2021. The new provisions take effect January 1, 2026.

While the law covers a broad range of electronics, several categories are exempt including the following:



marine vessels and aircraft

motor vehicles

medical devices (excluding powered wheelchairs)

certain safety

security

construction equipment

video game consoles

The law does not require manufacturers to do the following:

share source code

provide tools that would disable anti-theft features or override privacy protections

make available services that they already provide for free

The law prohibits manufacturers from using parts to do the following:

pairing to block independent repairs

reduce device performance after repair

display false warnings about non-OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts

The law also adds transparency requirements. Independent repair providers will need to inform customers if they are not authorized by the device manufacturer, or they are using new or used parts from non-manufacturer sources.

For Colorado consumers, the new law represents a win for the following:



affordability

convenience

repair freedom

As smart technology becomes standard in nearly every household product, more accessible repair options could help reduce costs and electronic waste.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of which devices are included and how to prepare before the law takes effect in 2026.

