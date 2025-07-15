New law expands tech repair options in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting January 1, a new law in Colorado will give consumers more control over fixing their electronic devices without being forced to go through manufacturers.

The Right to Repair Electronic Equipment Act requires companies to provide access to parts, tools and repair instructions for a wide range of electronics.

That’s good news for local shops like uBreakiFix near Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs.

“We repair pretty much all electronics. Anything from phones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles…” said store owner Matt Grace.

He says phones are their most common repair, but there are times where he hits a road block.

“If we don’t have access to the part, then we can’t do the repair,” said Grace. “There’s been some situations like that where we just can't get the part. So, with the Right to Repair, that will give us access to more stuff like that, which I think would be awesome.”

The law is designed to give people the tools and knowledge to handle their own repairs or choose where to get them done.

“Having the freedom to be able to fix your stuff, it’s going to make it easier, cheaper and more convenient,” said Danny Katz, Executive Director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group.

Katz says consumers will have more choices, which comes with lower cost and more competition for repair shops.

“I’m not too worried about it,” said Grace. “People should have the ability to do it if they want to, and you should be able to make the decision. I think it’s a win for everybody, including the consumer.”

The law won’t cover everything. Exemptions include video game consoles, some security systems and construction equipment. Manufacturers also won’t be required to share source code.

Colorado's Right to Repair law goes into effect January 1, 2026.

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to kierra.sam@koaa.com.

