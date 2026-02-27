'From Spam, to Scam to Fraud' | Colorado sees nearly 50 million robocalls in January

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Spam calls and text messages are more than just a nuisance. Experts warn they can quickly become fraud attempts targeting your money and personal information.

Coloradans received nearly 50 million spam calls in January alone, according to Robocall Index. While those calls may seem harmless, criminals could be behind them, phishing for your information and money.

A representative with Truecaller, a mobile app that screens calls, told News5 the top three hooks criminals used in January involve holiday fraud, tax filing fraud, and personal financial fraud, such as fake job opportunities or fake credit card offers.

"We've seen this increasingly move from spam to scam and now fraud," said Clayton LiaBraaten, senior executive advisor and industry spokesman for Truecaller. "The early days of robocalling was mostly telemarketing, and it was a nuisance. Eventually, it evolved into a criminal escapade where people realized people will answer their phones and texts [because] they always have their phones with them."

Those spam messages may be generic, but with the advancement of artificial intelligence, they can also be highly personalized, he says. Criminals can use AI to gather information about you online and then craft a message you're more likely to respond to.

"What you'll see is more increasingly relevant pitches," LiaBraaten explained. "Criminal pitches that resonate with consumers because they say 'they're actually very familiar with me.' And that, at a subconscious level, allows you to connect with them, which is not what you want to do."

LiaBraaten recommends the following to protect yourself:



Avoid clicking any links from unknown numbers.

Avoid responding to or answering unknown calls and texts.

Download a call-screening app for spam detection and caller ID.

Those mobile apps can also help you avoid “deepfake” phone calls. Deepfake phone calls consist of fraudsters using AI to make the caller sound like someone the victim knows, intending to trick them into sending money or sharing personal information.

Signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry is another resource.

It's free and can help prevent unwanted telemarketing calls. However, criminals don't follow those rules, so you may still receive calls or texts from fraudsters. Signing up is still worthwhile because it can help cut down on the volume.

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.Sam@koaa.com

____

