Fraudsters interfere with rental process targeting those looking to rent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Finding an affordable place to rent in Colorado Springs can be a challenge and the owner of a home available for rent says it’s only more difficult when fraudsters get involved.

”We were surprised. We’ve rented this house and have had it as a rental for over ten years, probably close to 13 years now,” Ken Van Antwerp told News5. “We’ve never run across this before.”

Van Antwerp is working to rent out his home in northeast Colorado Springs, but that process hit a snag when a potential renter alerted him to something suspicious.

”They asked us, do you happen to also be listing on Craigslist?” said Van Antwerp. “It wasn’t us. Someone had taken our posting. They had reduced the price. They added some other features on the house.”

He says he alerted News5 and law enforcement after learning these imposters listed their own phone number on the posting and were gathering information and seeking payment from anyone interested in his property.

”They would collect personal information which included social security information, emails, and certainly their name, and other information. Maybe a fee,” said Van Antwerp.

He was able to contact Craigslist and the post was removed.

On Craigslist in particular there are tabs to help consumers educate themselves on phony posts and to flag and report suspicious activity. These are important features because an uptick in rental listing scam reports prompted the Federal Trade Commission to issue a warning.

According to the FTC, fraudsters hijack legitimate rental ads changing contact information and repost it, hoping an unsuspecting consumer will contact them and pay them up front. Also, they’ll create a phantom rental making up listings for places that aren’t for rent or don’t exist. The FTC notes they’ll promise low rent and great amenities hoping to get your money before you find out.

”It’s hard enough for them to find affordable housing. They don’t need to have their identity stolen and they don’t need to have their application fee stolen,” said Van Antwerp.

He says he reached out to News5 because he wants people to take the right steps to avoid scams like this.

”The first step should be to inquire about the property, schedule a showing of the property, get with the property manager or the owner,” said Van Antwerp. “Then, if you feel like going forward, then do an application at that time.”

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.