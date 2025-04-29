Fraud-Free Summer: How to choose safe, legit camps for your children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As summer approaches, many kids will soon be heading off to camp. But before you sign up and pay, pay attention.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is shedding light on what they call a “seasonal scam,” misleading parents searching for summer camps for their children.

"Right now, as we enter summer, we're looking at scams that involve vacations or summer camps," said Adah Rodriguez, BBB Executive Vice President of Strategic Programs and Operations. "Anything that consumers might be doing in the summer is an opportunity for scammers to jump on."

The organization points to three common examples of fraudulent activity involving summer camp registration. They are listed below:



fake camps

fake third-party offers - like discounts or exclusive deals

misleading marketing from real camps that fail to tell you about important safety and policy details

Before you commit, it's important to research and ask the right questions about any camp.

“There are a couple of different ways to [research]," said Rodriguez. "Definitely looking online, checking BBB.org, checking reputable sources for the company and for the camp. Reading verified customer reviews, checking the website and looking for some of the red flags."

The agency says these are some red flags to watch out for when registering your child for summer camp:



poor grammar or vague answers to your questions

little to no contact information

no certification or verified customer reviews

payment requirements of gift cards or cash transfer services like Zelle or Venmo

One key step is to verify if the camp is accredited by the American Camp Association, or recognized by the BBB.

The BBB points out certain groups of people are more vulnerable to falling victim to fraudulent opportunities. This includes those who aren’t tech-savvy, senior citizens, low-income families, those facing language barriers, and anyone feeling rushed or under pressure to register.

“There are a lot of high-pressure tactics used by scammers,” said Rodriguez. “When you’re in a time crunch, as a parent, perhaps you just discovered an opportunity for your child that you need to seize quickly, you might find yourself feeling overwhelmed. In those moments, you're more susceptible to falling for a scam.”

If you think you've fallen victim to any kind of fraud, report it on the BBB’s scam tracker, the FTC and the police department. Also, contact your bank or credit card company to dispute any unauthorized withdrawals or charges.

