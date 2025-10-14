Federal government shutdown could keep workers looking for new job longer

As the federal government shutdown nears two weeks, it has delayed the release of important federal data reports that help guide economic policy.

Since non-essential federal government staff have been furloughed, September’s jobs report that was scheduled for release in early October was delayed. So have the first two weekly unemployment benefits report that shows the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits.

On Monday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson predicted the shutdown may become the longest in American history. If that’s the case, the impact of the data halts could start impacting consumers.

“Money is really expensive,” retired marketing professor at MSU Denver Darrin Duber-Smith said. “It's really hard for a business to get a loan, which means it's hard for them to invest in their business, which includes hiring. So, you've got this vicious cycle of higher interest rates leading to less business investment, and then not having the information certainly doesn't help that situation."

The impact could affect Coloradans currently looking for work as businesses try to figure out where the economy is headed.

It could also impact investors who rely on data to make stock and bond decisions.

“[Consumers] really understand what affects their pocketbook, and really interest rates are affecting their pocketbook, and I think that that's what's been the impetus the inflation that became a major issue,” Duber-Smith said.

The federal government has decided to bring back furloughed workers in the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics so Thursday’s Consumer Price Index report, a key inflation indicator, would still come out as planned.

This comes since the report guides cost-of-living adjustments for social security beneficiaries.

___

Jeers and Cheers in Pueblo as groups gather to protest and celebrate national and local Holidays Monday, people for and against the local and national holidays celebrated across the country gathered in Pueblo to share their opinions and celebrate their heritages. Jeers and Cheers in Pueblo as groups gather to protest and celebrate national and local Holidays

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.